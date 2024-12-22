Egyptian exports rise 10.2 percent annually in September 2024

(MENAFN) Egyptian exports experienced a notable increase in September 2024, rising by 10.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. The total value of exports reached USD3.46 billion, up from USD3.14 billion in September 2023. According to data on Egypt's foreign trade for September 2024, petroleum products led the growth in exports both in terms of value and percentage increase, as reported by the Al Mal website.



Exports of petroleum products saw a dramatic surge, growing by 146.5 percent to reach USD323.7 million in September 2024, compared to USD131.3 million during the same month last year. Meanwhile, the export of ready-made garments also showed strong performance, increasing by 28.7 percent to USD244.1 million, compared to USD189.6 million in September 2023. Additionally, plastic exports recorded a significant growth of 42.1 percent, rising to USD139.9 million from USD98.0 million during the same period last year.



Other sectors also contributed to the export growth. Pasta exports increased by 11.1 percent, amounting to USD132.3 million in September 2024, compared to USD119.1 million in September 2023. Exports of dry legumes saw an impressive growth of 86.8 percent, reaching USD55.4 million compared to USD29.7 million in the same month of the previous year. These figures underscore the diversified nature of Egypt’s export growth across multiple sectors.



Pharmaceutical exports grew modestly, rising by 3.6 percent to USD29.9 million in September 2024, compared to USD28.8 million in the previous year. Carbon exports, on the other hand, experienced a robust increase of 69.8 percent, reaching USD22.4 million in September 2024, up from USD13.2 million during the same month last year. These increases reflect the broader trend of growth in Egypt’s export sector, with both industrial and agricultural products contributing to the overall rise.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109020581