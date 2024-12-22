Erdogan critics illegal case in Christmas market in Germany

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday judged the assault in a Christmas market in Germany’s Magdeburg city that murdered four people and wounded more than 200 individuals.



“I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening,” Erdogan wrote on X.



He expressed his concerns to the families of those died in the assault, and to the “friendly people and of Germany.”



He also prayed a quick healing to the wounded.



The death toll from the deadly car accident at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg increased to four, regional news released on Saturday.



The assault happened on Friday in the famous Christmas market at Magdeburg's city center. Videos on social media revealed a dark car driving fast into the gathering, leading people to escape in fear and resulting in confusion at the joyful meeting.



The criminal was arrested following the occurrence.



Police secured a strong security existence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the zone to secure the crime scene. Regional officials advised citizens to not to pass through the zone as examinations were happening.

