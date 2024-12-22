Changan CS95: The Perfect SUV for Modern Families

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The Changan CS95 is redefining the family SUV segment with its seamless combination of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology. Designed to cater to the needs of modern families, this seven-seater SUV offers an unparalleled driving experience with its advanced features, spacious interior, and exceptional performance.



Under the hood, the CS95 houses a powerful 2.0 T GDI engine that delivers 224 horsepower and a maximum torque of 390Nm. Paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the SUV ensures smooth power delivery and adaptability across different terrains, supported by 2WD and AWD driving modes. With dimensions of 4949mm in length, 1930mm in width, and 1790mm in height, and a generous wheelbase of 2810mm, the CS95 provides a commanding presence on the road and ample space for passengers.



The SUV’s intelligent grille technology optimizes performance and fuel efficiency by adjusting to varying driving conditions. Its innovative design elements include a striking dot matrix grille, through-taillight styling, and 20-inch wheels that enhance its confident and sophisticated stance.



Inside, the CS95 is a haven of luxury and comfort. Nappa leather seats with quilting and punching technology, an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, and ergonomic enhancements ensure a comfortable journey, even on long drives. The panoramic skylight spanning 1.14 square meters floods the cabin with natural light, creating a bright and airy environment.



For tech-savvy families, the CS95 offers an impressive array of advanced features, including a 540° HD camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 3D display for enhanced visibility. The spacious cabin also includes independent rear air conditioning and air purification systems to maintain a fresh and healthy atmosphere, making every drive enjoyable and stress-free.



Safety is a top priority in the CS95, with its comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Features like Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Rear Collision Warning provide added protection and peace of mind for drivers and passengers.



Practicality is another hallmark of the CS95, offering flexible seating configurations and a generous trunk space of up to 2000L with the second and third rows folded flat. Whether it’s a family road trip or a daily commute, this SUV is designed to meet every storage need with ease.



Combining elegance, performance, and family-focused functionality, the Changan CS95 stands out as a reliable and stylish choice for those who seek more from their driving experience.







MENAFN22122024004799010926ID1109020477