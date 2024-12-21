We Take Rights Violations Seriously, Says Ramoeletsi

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU – LAW and Justice Minister, Richard Ramoeletsi, says a lot still needs to be done to consolidate and protect the people's basic human rights.

Speaking at the Human Rights Day celebration in Maseru on Tuesday, Ramoeletsi said although there are still challenges, the had taken positive steps in protecting people's rights.

The theme for this year's Human Rights Day was“Our rights, Our future now”.

Ramoeletsi said all people are entitled to these rights regardless of status





“A lot needs to be done in protection and promotion of human rights,” Ramoeletsi said.

“It is not time to relax as there are still incidents of human rights violations,” he said.

At the centre of human rights violation is gender-based violence, human trafficking, and sexual violence, Ramoeletsi said.

“The government is taking these violations seriously,” he said.

As evidence of the government's commitment to stamp-out human rights violations, Ramoeletsi said the government had set up the Human Rights Commission under the 10th Amendment to the Constitution





The amendment, he said, is waiting to pass in the Senate once it resumes next year.

Mario Giuseppe Varreenti, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Lesotho, said they work together with the Ministry of Law to enhance the performance of justice in government institutions.

“The aim is to increase efficiency and quality of justice delivery,” Varreenti said.

This, he said, they do to ensure that no one is left behind.

Varreenti said this year, the EU jointly with other development partners amplified voices against gender-based violence





The United Nations Resident Representative to Lesotho, Amanda Khozi Mukwushi, said it is not everyone who enjoys the exercise of human rights.

She said human rights are the foundations for a peaceful and just and inclusive society.

Mukwushi commended the government for the 10th amendment of the Constitution, which allows for the establishment of the Human Rights Commission.

“I am pleased, and l want to commend the efforts of the government of Lesotho for the 10th amendment,” Mokwushi said.

“It signifies a monumental step forward of where this country is trying to go,” she said





Meanwhile, Section 2, a civic organisation advocating for the supremacy of the constitution, said it is“deeply concerned about the reports of soldiers entering villages, torturing individuals, and even killing those suspected of possessing illegal firearms”.

The organisation said these actions constitute serious violations of the right to be free from inhumane or degrading treatment and must be condemned.

It said the government has a responsibility to ensure the safety and dignity of its citizens by holding perpetrators accountable.

Section 2 said it is equally troubling that soldiers have been observed engaging in arbitrary searches and entering homes without lawful cause.

“This disregard for the right to personal security and privacy is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately,” the statement reads





“Every individual has the right to be free from unlawful intrusion, as guaranteed under both national and international law.”

Section 2 said it is deeply troubling that the government had unilaterally and arbitrarily banned certain famo songs and groups, infringing upon the right to freedom of expression.

It said music is an essential form of cultural expression and speech, and no government should have the power to dictate what its people can or cannot listen to.

Such censorship is an affront to the basic tenets of democracy and free speech, Section 2 said.

