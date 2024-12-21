Judo Coaches Undergo Training

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

For the first time in Lesotho, 28 judo coaches are undergoing a specialised five-day training course at the Training College (PTC).

The course, organised by the Federation of Judo Lesotho, marks a significant step in the growth of the in Lesotho.

Until now, coaches from various martial arts backgrounds who do not have specialised knowledge of judo have trained judo players





Judo was officially launched in Lesotho just three years ago but the country has already made impressive strides.

At last year's African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games, Lesotho's judo athletes brought home bronze and silver medals, signalling strong potential for future achievements.

The five-day training course aims to equip local coaches with proper techniques and expertise in order to ensure athletes receive high-quality guidance tailored to the sport.

The introduction of certified judo coaches is expected to further enhance Lesotho's competitiveness in regional and international tournaments.

Speaking to thepost, judo's spokesperson, Napo Taele, said the coaches come from different clubs





He said some are teachers as the judo federation has introduced the sport in schools.

The aim is to have as many coaches as possible and have judo played at all schools around the country, Taele explained.

“We are still growing judo in the country. The majority of athletes are students but we also have clubs and we want to prepare ourselves for big international competitions. We have already been to the Region 5 Games and for a new association, we are proud of our achievements,” Taele said.

“The main challenge we have is equipment. Many judo athletes have to come to PTC to train because that's where we have a bit of equipment that can be used,” he added..

The training will end tomorrow with the issuing of certificates to coaches




