TCI Election Announced With Fake Groundbreakings, Police Openings, And Road Projects – Public Alarmed

PROVIDENCIALES, TCI – Three events in the last month have caused widespread suspicion over the electioneering of the current Progressive National Party (PNP) government. Community activists have pointed to the Wheeland Fish Fry by Member of Parliament (MP) Kyle Knowles: the Mobile Command Center by premier Washington Misick and Samuel Been (MP) and the commencement of Millenium Highway in Blue Hills by deputy-premier Jamell Robinson.

The of public works announced on December 9 that works would begin on the Millenium Highway on December 12 but no construction started and no subsequent work has begun to alleviate the stress and congestion that has been plaguing the population in Providenciales over the last six months in particular.

The release stated:“ The project has been awarded and the contract signed. The project is scheduled to commence immediately after the 12 December 2024 kick-off meeting and is projected to be completed within one year .”

The release from the ministry further promised grand changes but instead of seeing roadworks motorists travelling into Blue Hills have been met with a huge pothole that diverts traffic into private property,“ the road rehabilitation works will include sustainable lighting ... cycling and pedestrian facilities ... road markings for better visibility ... drainage improvements ... expand the highway from two lanes to four lanes ” the release detailed.

The Millenium Highway in Providenciales connects two of the most populated election districts of Cheshire Hall and Blue Hills and is a must-win for either political party to have the best chances of returning to power.

The Wheeland Constituency was promised a Fish Fry market, and at a recent groundbreaking with private investors, the area representative Knowles indicated that a market would be built soon as a Joint Venture between the government and those investors. However, in the last meeting of the parliament, the Wheeland Fish Fry project funding was cancelled and scrapped by the current PNP government.

A vocal area business person, Charmaine Elliot, spoke out on social media criticizing the lack of transparency in the process and questioned the authenticity and/or legitimacy of the groundbreaking, stating:

“Is this not the same Wheeland Fish Fry project that has been cancelled just two weeks after this newscast was done?” She further stated:“We would like to know if $500,000.00 was allocated for this project then what role does Windward Development had in getting it done?”

Elliot further alleged that the Wheeland community has been misled about the development and questioned further:

“ Why is the Wheeland community not told about this development? Did MP Knowles know at the time of groundbreaking that this project had already been cancelled and is playing Wheeland People for Fools?”

The other more damning example of political tomfoolery has been that of MP Been and premier Washington Misick with the launch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force mobile command unit in Kewtown.

With killings so far at a record of 48 homicides, the last two committed in the Cheshirehall, Kewtown constituency and Dock Yard, the government and police convened a launch on November 6, for the Mobile Command Unit at the Farmers Market in Kewtown, Providenciales , the most populous constituency. Premier Misick stated in his remarks, that he was very proud to receive this piece of equipment and that he and the Governor had already put out feelers for another command unit.

“It's going to take some time to put in place physical buildings but that's no reason why we shouldn't have more physical presence of the police in our communities,” Misick stated. This got a round of applause from the audience as Misick painted a picture that the unit would be stationed in the community to provide police presence to help deter crime. Misick continued:“And I know that there is a tinge of jealousy in the face of Rachel Taylor because she was hoping that this would go to Five Cays first.”

Five Cays is another battleground district in the election where recently a local restaurant with tourists was raided by seven heavily armed men robbing the establishment and their visiting patrons. However, the words have now rung hollow. Misick promised Taylor in his remarks at the launch of the mobile command unit that the government would aid Five Cays,“but we have you, Taylor, we will make sure that you have coverage.”

Those remarks were given on November 6. The brazen robbery in Five Cays took place on Monday, December 16. To add insult to injury, the mobile command centre is not in Kewtown at the Farmers Market in the community nor in Five Cays but is at police headquarters. The event was attended by the entire Turks and Caicos elected cabinet and ministers of government along with the Governor. Many now believe it was simply a“show” to appease them without any long-term solutions for crime.

These three incidents have led many residents to be concerned about the games the government would play to win re-election in the face of a serious threat from crime and bad roads. Together, these exacerbate hardship and fear!

Premier Misick on Tuesday 17 December announced that general election will be held in The Turks and Caicos Islands on February 7 2025.

