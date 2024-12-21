Tirinkot Residents Complain Increasing Disorder

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Some residents in Tirinkot city, the capital of central Uruzgan province complained about growing disorder in the city and urged relevant authorities to address the problem.

They say parking cars on general roads and buying and selling goods have caused significant disorder in the provincial capital.

Abdul Rahman, a shopkeeper in Tirinkot city, said:“The shopkeepers of the city or ordinary people who enter the city, then park their on the main roads or sides of the roads, which cause blockage of routes.”

Tor Jan, another inhabitant of the provincial capital, said the hand vendors also contributed to disorder in the city and blockage of the roads.

He urged the caretaker government to construct parking lots and allocate special places for hand vendors in order to get rid of the problem.

Habib-ul Rahman, a resident of Tirninkot, explained a city was a common home of everyone and they were obliged to fulfill their responsibility in maintaining order and cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the municipality officials also acknowledges the issue, but promising a solution.

Sharifullah Zaland, the spokesperson of Tirinkot Municipality, told Pajhwok Afghan News the municipality has formed a joint committee with some other government agencies to maintain urban order.

He said:“This committee is obliged for opening the highways and main roads in the city, and preventing the arbitrarily parking of vehicles.”

He added the committee has allocated a special place for street vendors.

Three parking lots were also being set up in the provincial capital, the official concluded.

Kk/nh