Man Killed, Another Injured In Bihar Shooting

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man was gunned down while another was critically in an attack in Patna's Danapur locality on Saturday evening.

The deceased, identified as Gorakh Nath died on the spot while Ranjit Rai, also known as Dahi Gop was critically injured and admitted to the Paras Hospital where he is battling for his life.

The were targeted while returning from a cremation ceremony. The attack occurred as they reached the Pethia Bazar area of Danapur.

Danapur SDPO Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed the incident, stating that the injured person was rushed to Paras Hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

According to sources, Ranjit Rai was the primary target of the attackers, while Gorakh Nath sustained gunshot injuries after getting caught in the firing range and eventually lost his life.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

The district police are conducting raids to apprehend the assailants. Further investigations are underway to uncover the motive behind the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

In Muzaffarpur, two separate incidents of firing on Saturday left residents alarmed. Both incidents occurred in different areas, causing a stir in their respective localities.

The first attack took place in the Sahibganj police station area, where a youth named Mahesh Paswan was targeted. He was shot at in his mouth.

Family members allege that Paswan was attacked by liquor traders in the area.

He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the attack is under investigation, and the police are probing the incident.

The second incident occurred at Ambara Chaube Tola, under the jurisdiction of Saraiya police station. In this case, Chotan Pathak, recently released from jail in an assault case, allegedly climbed onto the house of a painter, Akhilesh Thakur, and shot at him. Following the incident, Pathak absconded, and police are now conducting raids to apprehend him.

