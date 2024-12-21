Azerbaijan joins developing eight (D-8) Organization

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan announced on Thursday that it has officially joined the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization.



According to a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan was "unanimously elected" as a member during the 11th D-8 summit, held in Cairo, Egypt.



This marks the first expansion of the D-8 since its establishment, with the addition of a new member, the statement noted.



Referred to as the "Islamic Eight," the D-8 is home to "60 percent of the world's Muslims," and its economic potential was highlighted in the statement.



Baku’s inclusion in the organization is described as a "clear example" of Azerbaijan’s growing international influence and the trust placed in the country.



The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Azerbaijan will "play a crucial role in safeguarding the core principles of the D-8 and enhancing cooperation within the group."



The statement underscored the importance of fostering "security, stability, prosperity, and mutually beneficial cooperation" in the region, as well as advancing ties in areas such as "economic and trade relations, transport, communication, and other critical sectors."

MENAFN21122024000045016755ID1109019679