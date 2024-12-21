Berlin Barracks/ DUI #5

Date
12/21/2024 12:15:34 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE Police
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3008223
TROOPER: Trooper Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/20/2024 at 1553 hours
LOCATION: Calais, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5
ACCUSED: Allen Benjamin
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 14 in Calais. Subsequent investigation indicated the operator, Allen Benjamin, had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Benjamin also had an active arrest warrant and was lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail for the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/09/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: No
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN21122024003118003196ID1109019639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.