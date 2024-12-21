Prime Minister Announces New Chief Government Whip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANADA, December 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, will serve as Chief Whip.

Mona Fortier previously served as Deputy Government Whip. First elected in 2017, and re-elected twice, she has held various Cabinet positions, including President of the Treasury Board and of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance. Before entering politics, she worked as Chief Director of Communications and Development at Collège La Cité and managed her own strategic communications-consulting firm. Her community involvement has earned her various recognitions, including a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

As Chief Government Whip, Ms. Fortier will work as part of a diverse team to deliver real, positive change for Canadians, including making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good middle-class jobs.

Each recognized party in the Parliament of Canada has a whip. Among other duties, the whips ensure that enough Members are in the chamber for debates and votes, determine which committees Members will sit on, and assign offices and seats in the House of Commons. Whips also work with Members to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, Members' offices, and service to constituents.

Quote Quick Fact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.