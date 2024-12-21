The American Legion Welcomes Agreement To Keep Government Open, Blasts The Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander James A.

LaCoursiere, Jr. issued the following statement today concerning passage of a continuing to fund the into March:















"The American Legion is glad that sanity has prevailed in and our no longer must worry about their pay being delayed, veterans can be confident that their benefits will not be cut, and the American people can receive the government services that their taxes fund. It never should have come to this point. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to fund our government. It should not come down to the final hours. This does not send an image of responsible governance to our adversaries. During the last prolonged shutdown, members of the Coast Guard had their pay delayed. This was a disgrace, and Congress needs to pass legislation ensuring that this never happens again. Continuing resolutions, though better than a shutdown, do not solve the bigger problems of uncertainty and paralysis. Congress needs to put the American people above partisan politics and pass a budget!"

About The American Legion

The American Legion , the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. It has made suicide prevention its top priority through its Be the One mission . Nearly 1.6 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Media contact: Henry Howard, [email protected] , 317.630-1289

SOURCE The American Legion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED