The Netherlands, Partners Invest Over EUR 200M In Ukraine's Digital Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands and its partners have invested over €200 million in the Tallinn Mechanism, the main task of which is to strengthen Ukraine's digital security.

As an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague reports, the Dutch announced this in a press release.

In total, more than EUR 200 million has been raised through the Tallinn Mechanism to help Ukraine improve its digital security, the report says.

It is noted that the war continues not only on the front, but also in the space.

December 20 marks a year since the establishment of the Tallinn Mechanism. Through this mechanism, the Netherlands cooperates with other countries to ensure Ukraine's and its own digital security, the report says.

Dozens of Ukrainian state institutions and operators of critical infrastructure have received assistance to improve digital security and counter malware. The funds have also been used to train Ukrainian cybersecurity experts and set up satellite communications to sustain the work of vital services amid conflict.

As reported, as a result of the cyberattack on December 19, all registries administered by the Ministry of Justice went down. According to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice, Olha Stefanishyna, there is no threat of data loss from state registries.

The Security Service has initiated criminal proceedings into the attack on the registers of the Ministry of Justice by Russian hackers from the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.