Museum Of Islamic Art Launches Second Edition Of Challenge Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), in association with key national entities including Lekhwiya: Internal Security Forces, the of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, Qatar Foundation, the Qatar Calendar House and Qatar Red Crescent, launched the second edition of the Challenge Camp for Boys and Girls. This innovative initiative is designed to inspire Qatari youth to embrace leadership, cultural awareness, and a spirit of discovery.

Rooted in national values and Islamic teachings, the camp offers a holistic experience combining education, entertainment, and skill-building within a safe and engaging environment.

The Challenge Camp will take place at MIA, with the boys' camp scheduled from December 21 to December 25, 2024, and the girls' camp from December 29 to December 31, 2024. The programme features a wide range of activities, including educational workshops, scouting events, and sports programmes, all aimed at nurturing leadership qualities, enhancing cultural appreciation, and encouraging participants to explore the history of Islamic arts.

This initiative highlights MIA's commitment to cultivating community development and promoting museum culture as a vital part of preserving heritage and disseminating knowledge. By working with esteemed national partners, the camp underscores the power of collaboration in delivering impactful programmes that align with national goals and inspire youth to take pride in their identity and values.

Salem Al Aswad, Deputy Director of Learning & Outreach of the Museum of Islamic Art said,“The Challenge Camp is a testament to our dedication to fostering leadership and cultural awareness in our youth. By combining education, entertainment, and sports in a safe environment, we aim to prepare a generation that is not only proud of its heritage but also ready to contribute positively to society. We are proud to collaborate with esteemed national entities to make this camp a success, ensuring that participants leave with enriched knowledge, strengthened values, and a lasting connection to the beauty of Islamic arts.”

The Challenge Camp serves as a platform to cultivate an informed and capable generation equipped to face future challenges. Exclusively designed for Qatari students and children of Qatari mothers, it reflects MIA's dedication to supporting national identity and Islamic values through meaningful initiatives.