Muscat Denounces Car-Ramming Incident In Germany


12/21/2024 7:07:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Ministry on Saturday voiced the sultanate's condemnation of the car-ramming incident at a market in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry reiterated Oman's constant stance based on rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of motives and causes.
At least four people were reportedly killed and over 200 others injured after a man drove his car into a crowded market in Magdeburg City, west of Berlin. (end)
