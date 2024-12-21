Muscat Denounces Car-Ramming Incident In Germany

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign on Saturday voiced the sultanate's condemnation of the car-ramming incident at a in the German central city of Magdeburg, which claimed multiple casualties.

In a press release, the ministry reiterated Oman's constant stance based on rejecting all forms of violence and regardless of motives and causes.

At least four people were reportedly killed and over 200 others after a man drove his car into a crowded market in Magdeburg City, west of Berlin. (end)

