US Court Acquits Afghan Citizen Haroon Hakimi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Haroon Hakimi, an Afghan accused of sexual assault, was officially declared innocent by a court in Virginia, USA.

The trial took place on Friday, December 20, in the state of Virginia, where a 12-member jury found Hakimi not guilty of the sexual assault charges brought against him.

Hakimi had been accused of sexual assault by a 27-year-old woman residing in Virginia in late February last year.

During the trial, the accusations could not be substantiated, and the court dismissed all charges filed against Hakimi.

Following his acquittal, Hakimi told the Etilaat Roz newspaper,“The accusation of sexual assault against me was a blatant lie. I'm glad the court recognized my innocence.”

He also announced his intention to file a defamation lawsuit against the woman who accused him, seeking to restore his reputation in the courts of Virginia.

It is noteworthy that Haroon Hakimi previously served as the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture in the former Afghanistan government.

Hakimi's case underscores the importance of due process and the judicial system's role in determining the truth. His acquittal highlights the significance of safeguarding individual rights and ensuring justice in sensitive cases.

The allegations and subsequent legal battle have drawn attention to the challenges faced by individuals accused of serious crimes. Hakimi's decision to pursue legal action for defamation may set a precedent for addressing false accusations and protecting personal integrity.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram