Ex-Footballers: Gulf Soccer Tournament Boosts Sport, Regional Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Former Kuwaiti national team players emphasized the Gulf Cup's pivotal role in advancing football and strengthening ties among Gulf countries.

Speaking to KUNA, the players highlighted the significance of the Gulf Cup, noting the support of GCC leaders for the that helps raising and developing players' standards, improving sports infrastructure, and bringing Gulf communities closer.

Former Kuwaiti player Saad Al-Houti stated that the Gulf Cup has bolstered the level of regional teams in Asian Cup and while earning recognition from FIFA.

He noted that the tournament, which began with four teams only, now includes eight, reflecting the importance in fostering Gulf unity and sharing experiences.

Al-Houti credited the Gulf Cup for Kuwait's achievements in reaching the FIFA World Cup and winning the Asian Cup, inspiring neighboring countries to improve their sports systems.

Former player Khaled Al-Shleimi praised the Gulf Cup's contribution to improving Gulf football's technical and professional levels.

Gulf soccer tournaments have greatly improved media coverage, players' performance, and gained political leaders' attention, he added.

On a personal level, Al-Shleimi explained how the Gulf Cup helped him forge lifelong friendships with fellow Gulf players, further strengthening regional ties.

Current coach and former player Mohammad Ibrahim highlighted the Cup's impact on sport development, turning many players into national icons.

Coach Ibrahim also noted the vital role of football in advancing analytical studios and broadcast technologies.

He recalled meeting legendary players like Kuwait's Jassim Yaqoub, Saudi Arabia's Majed Abduallah, Bahrain's Humood Sultan and Mansour Muftah, the UAE's Adnan Al-Telani, Oman's Hani Al-Dhabit and Iraq's Hussein Saeed.

Gulf Cup experience extend beyond the 90-minute matches, with families enjoying the local markets, malls, and social gatherings, creating a strong bond among the people of the Gulf region. (end)

