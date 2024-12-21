Russia’s top general evaluates Ukraine’s troop losses

(MENAFN) Valery Gerasimov, the head of Russia’s General Staff, reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces have suffered nearly 1 million casualties since the start of the war in February 2022. He also stated that Ukraine has lost about 20,000 tanks and armored vehicles. Gerasimov made these remarks during a briefing with foreign military attaches, where he discussed Russia’s military activities in 2024 and its perspective on global security.



In his 30-minute presentation, Gerasimov highlighted the significant increase in military aid from the US and its allies to Ukraine, which, he said, aims to achieve a “strategic defeat” for Russia. Despite this, he claimed Russian forces remain on the offensive, having liberated more than 190 settlements from Ukrainian control in 2024.



The casualty and equipment loss figures provided by Gerasimov were initially revealed by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, who mentioned them in his year-end report to President Vladimir Putin on Monday.



Gerasimov also accused Kyiv of pursuing a confrontational stance against Russia, leading to Ukraine’s dependence on foreign support and resulting in the loss of its sovereignty. He identified two key escalations in 2024: one was Ukraine’s August incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, which Gerasimov described as a "terrorist attack" born from battlefield failures. The second escalation was in November when Western nations allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian territory.



He argued that the Ukrainian army, without foreign assistance, lacks the capability to target Russian territory with these missiles, as they would require advanced space surveillance to plan the strikes.



In response, Gerasimov revealed that Russia had deployed its new medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile, Oreshnik, to strike a Ukrainian weapons plant last month. He warned that Russia would continue to adapt its military responses based on ongoing threat assessments.



