(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-

New compact sedan adds to its list of attributes by being recognized for occupant protection



IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new 2025 Kia K4 compact sedan has been awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's 2024 IIHS

TOP SAFETY PICK

(TSP) Award (applies to built before November 2024).

All-New 2025 Kia K4 Earns 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

Continue Reading

To qualify for the 2024 IIHS TSP Award, vehicles need "good" ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side tests, an "acceptable" or "good" rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, and "acceptable-" or "good-" rated headlights across all trim levels. The K4 earned top-level "good" ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, updated side, and pedestrian front crash prevention tests, and received an "acceptable" rating for headlights.

"IIHS's work to enhance vehicle occupant protection is incredibly important and Kia is supportive of the agency's rigorously high standards," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "At Kia, we strive for continuous advancement in this area, and the all-new K4 compact sedan is just the latest example of this ongoing effort. Earning a 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Award for this outstanding vehicle is yet another reason why we believe the K4 will appeal to anyone shopping for a compact sedan."

As

Kia's fourth-generation compact sedan, the K4 is a powerhouse of standard, segment-above technology, and it delivers an array of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1, refinement, and class-leading rear leg room.2

An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line (2.0 and 1.6 turbo) offers a responsive driving experience.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit

.

To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

/us/en/newsalert .

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Comparison based on publicly available data regarding 2nd-row legroom in 2024/2025 compact sedans as of October 2024. Compact sedan class as defined by Kia segmentation.

SOURCE Kia America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED