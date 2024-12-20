Social Affairs Minister Congratulates Amir On 1St Anniversary
12/20/2024 7:07:41 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on Friday extended her warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of his assumption of power.
In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Huwailah said that His Highness the Amir's directives have put the State of Kuwait on a steady path towards sustainable development in all fields.
She pointed out that His Highness the Amir directives place the citizen as the center of development, while ensuring the improvement of the quality of government services and fulfilling citizens' aspirations in a way that enhances their welfare and serves their interests.
Al-Huwailah added that the Ministry of Social Affairs draws inspiration from His Highness's directives for its work in developing social services and backing initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development.
She renewed the ministry's commitment to working in a team spirit to translate the vision of the wise leadership into practical steps that help achieve comprehensive development and advancement of Kuwait.
She wished His Highness the Amir everlasting health and Kuwait further security and stability. (end)
