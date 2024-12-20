Fiscal Package Reshapes Brazil’S Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's concluded today its final legislative session of the year, reshaping the government's fiscal adjustment package.



Initially, the projected an economic impact of R$ 71.9 ($12) billion over two years. However, after congressional revisions, the potential impact decreased to R$ 70 billion.



The package included changes to minimum wage rules, the Continuous Cash Benefit program, and introduced "reinforcements" to the fiscal framework. It also set guidelines for parliamentary amendments, altered salary bonuses, and the Education Fund (Fundeb).





Congress made several key adjustments:







Fundeb: The authorization for the federal government to deduct full-time education expenses from Fundeb starting in 2026 was removed. Instead, a gradual transition of responsibility to states and municipalities was established.



Supersalaries: The issue of "super salaries" in public service will now be addressed through ordinary law, simplifying the approval process.



DRU: The extension of the Untying of Union Revenues (DRU) until 2032 remained intact.



Salary Bonus: The new rules aim to gradually limit the benefit to those earning up to one and a half minimum wages by 2035, reflecting a shift towards more targeted social assistance.



Subsidies: The executive branch's authority to reduce subsidies and financial benefits was preserved, but the blocking of mandatory parliamentary amendments was removed.



Tax Credits: The proposed limitation on tax credit usage for debt compensation was eliminated, addressing concerns from the productive sector.

Fiscal Control: Triggers for fiscal control measures, including restrictions on tax incentives and personnel expenses, were maintained.



These adjustments reflect a delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and political interests. The package aims to strengthen Brazil 's economic foundations while navigating complex legislative dynamics.As the country moves forward, the impact of these changes on economic growth and social welfare remains to be seen.