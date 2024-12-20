AMAZON TEAMSTERS AT JFK8 JOIN HISTORIC STRIKE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Extend Pickets to Largest Union Facility

STATEN ISLAND,

N.Y., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At midnight tonight, Teamsters at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island will join the historic strike against the corporate giant. They join thousands of Teamsters striking at DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4, DAX5, and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in

Skokie, Ill.; as well as picketing at hundreds of other Amazon facilities.

This large-scale action is a result of Amazon's illegal refusal to bargain with its workers who have chosen to unionize with the Teamsters. Amazon has defied repeated demands to come to the table and negotiate an agreement.

"Amazon executives are cowards hiding behind lies, threats, and intimidation to dodge their responsibilities to workers and the public," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "It takes real courage to stand up to a corporate bully and Amazon Teamsters are doing just that."

In June, over 5,500 Amazon workers at JFK8 affiliated with the Teamsters and chartered Amazon Labor Union (ALU)-IBT Local 1. They overwhelmingly authorized a strike in response to the $2 trillion corporation's illegal and continued failure to recognize their union.

"Amazon is jeopardizing the holidays for consumers so they can try to make an extra buck," said Connor Spence, President of ALU-IBT Local 1. "Amazon workers are standing up to demand this corporation finally treat them with respect."

Despite raking in hundreds of billions of dollars this year, Amazon fails to pay its drivers and warehouse workers fair wages for their hard work. Amazon workers are often put in dangerous conditions and suffer high rates of workplace injuries compared to employees at other companies.

"I am thrilled to be part of this fight," said Valerie Strapoli, a worker at JFK8. "Amazon has shoved us around for so long, but we have the momentum now."

