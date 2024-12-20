(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The drug took a turn on December 20, 2024. Novo Nordisk, the Danish giant, saw its stock plummet by nearly 30% after its new obesity drug fell short of expectations. This single-day drop erased $60 billion from the company's market value.



Novo Nordisk's experimental drug, CagriSema, achieved a 22.7% average weight loss in its latest trial. While impressive, this result missed the company's ambitious 25% target. The market's reaction was swift and severe, reflecting the high stakes in the rapidly growing obesity sector.



CagriSema combines two active ingredients: semaglutide (found in Ozempic and Wegovy) and cagrilintide. This dual approach aims to suppress appetite and control blood sugar more effectively than existing treatments. Despite falling short of its goal, CagriSema still outperformed individual treatments of cagrilintide (11.8% weight loss) and semaglutide (16.1%).







The trial involved 3,417 participants over 68 weeks, using a flexible dosing protocol. Only 57% of patients reached the highest dose, potentially impacting the overall results. This setback opens doors for competitors, particularly Eli Lilly, whose stock rose 7-10% following the news.

Obesity Drug Stumble Costs Novo Nordisk $60 Billion in One Day

The global weight loss drug market is projected to grow from $26.3 billion in 2023 to $108.9 billion by 2031. This rapid expansion underscores the urgent need for effective obesity treatments worldwide. Novo Nordisk remains optimistic about CagriSema's potential, with a second trial focusing on type 2 diabetes patients due to report results in early 2025.



This development highlights the challenges and opportunities in obesity treatment. As companies race to develop more effective solutions, they must balance ambitious goals with realistic expectations. The market's dramatic reaction to Novo Nordisk's setback demonstrates the high-risk, high-reward nature of pharmaceutical innovation in this critical health sector.

