NGT's Notice To Govt On Illegal Stone Crushers In Doda

This matter came up for hearing before NGT's Principal Bench in New Delhi on 14.12.2024. The bench of Justice Prakash Srivastava (NGT Chairperson) and Dr Senthil Veil (Expert Member) while hearing the application filed by noted activist Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat through his counsel Advocate Saurabh Sharma directed the Member Secretary J&K Pollution control Committee -JKPCC to file a comprehensive report disclosing the details of all the legal and illegal stone crushers operating in district Doda.

“He will supply an advance copy of the report to the counsel for the applicant, who, on receipt of the same, will take appropriate steps to impede the concerned violating stone crushers and serve them. Respondent No. 5 (Member Secretary JKPCC) will also submit a report disclosing the extent of illegal mining and dumping of muck in the Chenab River, which is being done in the district concerned” reads the order

The petitioner in the case Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat raised the grievance against the illegal operation of about 10-12 stone crushers in district Doda J&K and alleged that these stone crushers are located near the banks of Chenab around Doda town within a radius of 5 to 6 km. The applicant has further alleged that illegal stone material is excavated from surrounding mountains in the district of Doda on Doda-Kishtwar Road and Doda-Jammu Road, and this excavated material is used by illegal stone crushers. The counsel of the petitioner Advocate Saurabh Sharma during the hearing informed the NGT bench that the illegal stone crushers are dumping muck into River Chenab and causing environmental hazards and also these stone crushers were causing air pollution in the area. He also said that Doda town falls under seismic zone and there were instances of land sinking in the past and illegal mining

in mountains would have disastrous consequences

in the area.



