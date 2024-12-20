Stocks In Play

Date
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/20/2024 - 10:16 AM EST - Bunker Hill mining Corp. : Has been advanced the second tranche, in the amount of US$5 million under the senior secured credit facility with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp., pursuant to which Sprott has agreed to advance up to US$21 million under the Standby Facility, to fund development costs of the Company's Bunker Hill Mine located in Kellogg, Idaho, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.13.
