Missile Strike On Kyiv Yet Another Manifestation Of Russian Barbarism Poland's MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The missile attack on Friday, which resulted in many casualties and damage to infrastructure, including the Saint Nicholas Church, is another example of Russian savagery, as innocent civilians are killed and cultural heritage is destroyed.

Poland's of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Paweł Wroński emphasized this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"What happened today in Ukraine, including the destruction of the stained-glass windows of the Catholic cathedral, is yet another manifestation of Russian barbarism, and we watch in horror and sorrow as cultural monuments are destroyed. But the greatest tragedy is the loss of lives, as people continue to die in Ukraine under Russian bombs and missiles," Wroński said.

The Spokesperson reminded that during his first visit to Kyiv on December 22, 2023, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski had emphasized that Warsaw would continue to support Ukraine so that the Ukrainian people would "never live in fear, and Ukrainian society would not endure constant terrorist pressure and threats to their lives."

Wroński also pointed out that Warsaw is working to contribute to the rebuilding of the Ukrainian infrastructure that was damaged by the attacks. He mentioned that during his recent visit to Lviv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited a location that had been affected by a missile strike in early September. He recalled that Warsaw is participating in the reconstruction of one of the destroyed buildings in Lviv.

As reported, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv in the morning of December 20, 13 people were injured. The blast wave damaged the facade stained-glass windows and towers of the Saint Nicholas Church, a national architectural monument. In addition, the embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro were also damaged by the missile strike.

As a result of the missile strike on Lviv on September 4, seven people were killed, and 45 were injured.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk began his visit to Lviv on December 17 by visiting a building destroyed by a Russian missile.