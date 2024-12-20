Kuwait, Italy Discuss Mutual Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf on Friday held talks with the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosseto on the evolving cooperation between the two countries.

The of Defense said in a statement that the discussions were held when Minister Sheikh Fahad received the Italian minister and his accompanying delegation, currently paying an official visit to Kuwait.

The two sides exchanged views on current developments on the regional and international arenas, examined the developing mutual cooperation and the aspiration to elevate it to higher levels.

Senior officials from the ministry attended the session.

The Italian minister and his delegation arrived in the country earlier today. (end)

ajr









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109017922