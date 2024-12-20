Ipos In Biotech, Cleantech, Mining & Entertainment

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Biotech, Cleantech, & Entertainment sectors.

New companies are all recent IPOs on Nasdaq, NYSE or CSE.

New stocks added today: Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq:ACOG), Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE: ONCO), DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE:DTR), ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Nasdaq:ADUR), Creative Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq:CGTL), Grafiti Holding Inc. (Nasdaq:DMN), Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE:GRO), Canary Corp. (CSE: BRAZ), Venu Holding Corp (NYSE American:VENU).

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq:ACOG ) is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury ("mTBI"), for which there are currently no approved treatment options. ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL's active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it improves the function of neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. Benzgalantamine is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE: ONCO ) is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented groundbreaking technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE:DTR ) is focused on the diagnosis of front-of-the-eye diseases at the point of care, by analyzing the composition of the tear fluid using its proprietary non invasive TeaRxTM technology and currently has two products for diagnosis of Dry Eye Disease and Red Eye causes.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Nasdaq:ADUR ) is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Creative Global Technology Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq:CGTL ) is dedicated to extending the life of consumer electronics through effective recycling, supporting a sustainable circular economy and reducing electronic waste. The Company connects supply and demand for pre-owned devices, maximizing their utility. Specializing in sourcing and reselling recycled smartphones, tablets, and laptops, CGTL facilitates the flow of retired devices from affluent markets like the U.S. and Japan to developing regions in need of affordable technology. With a lean inventory and efficient logistics, CGTL ensures quick inspection and availability for clients. CGTL has also expanded into retail sales and device rentals, providing Hong Kong residents access to quality recycled electronics and meeting short-term needs.

Grafiti Holding Inc . (Nasdaq:DMN ) is on a mission to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling. With its development offices in San Rafael, California, Damon is led by entrepreneurs and executives from world-class EV and technology companies. Anchored by the groundbreaking HyperDriveTM electric powertrain, all Damon motorcycles are set to deliver power and range that exceeds that of gas without the noise, emissions, or maintenance hassles. Damon has captured the attention of the motorcycling world cutting edge designs and innovative safety technologies including CoPilotTM and ShiftTM, which are attracting a new generation of motorcycle riders. With strong consumer interest in the US and abroad, Damon aims to set the standard for motorcycle safety and sustainability worldwide.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Brazil Potash Corp . (NYSE:GRO ) is an exploration and development company with a potash mining project (the "Autazes Project") located in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The Company's technical operations are based in Autazes, Amazonas, Brazil and Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and its corporate office is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company is in the pre- revenue development stage and has not yet commenced any mining operations. The Company's plan of operations for the next few years includes securing all required environmental licenses for the Autazes Project, and, subject to securing sufficient funds, commencing all phases of the construction of the Autazes Project.

Canary Gold Corp. (CSE: BRAZ ) a mineral exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition and exploration of gold mineral exploration properties, with a focus in Rondônia, Brazil. The Company may acquire up to a 70% undivided right, title and interest in one gold mineral property in Brazil, the Rio Madeira Property. The Rio Madeira Property consists of an aggregate of eight applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 68,445 hectares in Rondônia, Brazil.

New Stocks Added to the Entertainment Directories :

Venu Holding Corp (NYSE American:VENU ) founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU's campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers. Unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery, and the 8,000-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU's upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU's vision of redefining the live entertainment experience. VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, three-time Super Bowl Champion and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Lager, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape.

