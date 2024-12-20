Novecento To Open In Downtown Delray Beach In The Historic Falcon House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Novecento

Sampling of menu items from Novecento

Built on more than three decades of success, Miami's most famous Argentinian restaurant concept will open its first Palm Beach County location

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Novecento to open in downtown Delray Beach in the historic Falcon HouseBuilt on more than three decades of success, Miami's most famous Argentinian restaurant concept will open its first Palm Beach County locationNovecento, the Miami-based Argentinian-influenced concept restaurant known for its premium steaks, signature pastas, and farm-fresh ingredients, opens in Downtown Delray Beach. Novecento will open on Friday, December 27 in the iconic Falcon House building at 116 NE 6th Avenue, just north of Atlantic Avenue, its first location in Palm Beach County.Since the restaurant is a historic site, it received minor renovations and will feature indoor seating (48 seats), outdoor seating (78 seats) under a temperature-controlled wrap-around patio, and bars both inside and outside. The décor features custom-finished oak and Novecento's trademark red accents.The menu offers Novecento's classics like handmade empanadas, ceviche, pulpo a la brasa, and carpaccio for starters. Entrees include a variety of seafood, pasta, and chicken dishes, while the grill serves up grass-fed Argentinian cuts including filet mignon, skirt steak, NY strip, ribeye, sirloin, and vacío. The highlight is a raw bar, exclusive to the Delray Novecento, that features shrimp cocktail ($22), wagyu carpaccio ($22), salmón crudo ($18), and tuna aguachile ($19).SuViche Hospitality Group (SVHG) acquired the 33 years-old Novecento brand in 2018. Novecento today includes locations in Mary Brickell Village, Aventura, Doral, and Key Biscayne, as well as two non-traditional locations at Hard Rock Stadium.“Delray Beach is known throughout the world for its thriving dining and nightlife scene, and we are excited to bring our concept to this charming community,” said Aliosha Stern, CEO of SuViche Hospitality Group (SVHG).“We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy our signature empanadas, specialty parrillada, handmade pasta, and more.”Novecento opens with limited hours starting December 27 (Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sundays, 5 to 10 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 11 p.m.) It will close on December 30th and January 1st.For the grand opening it will hold a party with entertainment and light bites on Thursday, January 16th starting at 8 p.m., where there will a ribbon-cutting with the major and local authorities.Starting in January, it will be open for lunch, brunch, happy hour and dinner and will have an innovative cocktail program and extensive wine and beer menus. Also, starting January 10th, every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., Novecento will hold weekly Tango performances.The new Novecento Delray is located at 116 NE 6th Avenue. Hours will be: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.For more information, visit . Follow Novecento on Instagram at @900Novecentoon and on Facebook at Novecento.About NovecentoNovecento is an Argentinian-influenced restaurant concept serving premium steaks and signature pastas. Novecento first opened its doors in 1991 in SoHo, New York and then expanded internationally with spots in Cañitas, Argentina; Punta del Este, Uruguay; Cordoba, Argentina; and finally, South Florida. Owned by SuViche Hospitality Group, Novecento is dedicated to offering fresh and high-quality food for brunch, lunch, and dinner and has welcomed guests for more than three decades. Its four restaurant locations in Miami are located in Aventura, Brickell, Doral and Key Biscayne, plus two non-traditional locations at LoanDepot Park and Hard Rock Stadium.About SuViche Hospitality GroupSuViche Hospitality Group is a South Florida-based hospitality brand which owns SuViche, Novecento, and Mad Burger restaurants. Launched in 2010, SuViche Hospitality Group focuses on brand growth for the groups' eight restaurants, one food truck and three non-traditional locations, while providing fresh and authentic food with high-quality ingredients. The company is committed to ensuring team member and guest satisfaction across its restaurant portfolio.# # #

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.