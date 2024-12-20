Firstenergy Names Three To Vice President Roles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) today announced it has hired Kelly Gower as Vice President, Finance and Regulatory for Pennsylvania and Teresa Reed as Vice President, Finance and Regulatory for New Jersey. In addition, Jeremy W. Hay has been promoted to Vice President, Construction and Design Services. All positions are effective December 30.

As Vice Presidents, Finance and Regulatory, Gower and Reed will be responsible for developing and implementing financial strategy for each state, including budgeting, forecasting and financial planning. They will also oversee relationships with state commissions and staff while leading the development of regulatory strategy in their respective states.

These positions are key roles in FirstEnergy's new business structure, which shifts decision making and service closer to customers. Under this structure, the company expects to foster better execution and customer investment at the local level, making a positive difference in the communities served by FirstEnergy's electric companies. Gower will report to John Hawkins, President, FirstEnergy Pennsylvania and Reed will report to Doug Mokoid, President, FirstEnergy New Jersey.

As Vice President of Construction and Design Services, Hay's responsibilities include overseeing the construction and design of transmission infrastructure to ensure the reliability and efficiency of FirstEnergy's energy delivery systems while meeting operational and financial objectives. Hay has been Acting Vice President of Construction and Design Services since June 2023 and reports to Toby Thomas, Chief Operating Officer.

Kelly Gower Biography

Gower joins FirstEnergy from PPL Electric Utilities, where she has been Director, Financial Planning, Budgeting and Administration since 2022. In this role, her responsibilities included strategic planning, decision-making and business plan implementation to achieve financial goals. Earlier, she was the company's Manager of Regional Work Management, where she led planning and development of workplans and drove operational strategy. Gower began her career as a member of PPL Corporation's financial analysis team in 2004 and served in a series of financial roles across the company and its former competitive subsidiary.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Princeton University.

Teresa Reed Biography

Reed joins FirstEnergy from Duke Energy Corporation, where she has been Director, Rates and Regulatory Planning, Rate Design and Pricing Solutions since 2020. In that role, she led rate design, customer renewable offers, pricing strategy and execution for the company's service territory in the Carolinas. She joined Duke Energy in 2008 as a Senior Auditor and held diverse positions in supply chain, compliance and customer solutions & strategy. She began her career at Railinc Corporation, where she progressed through a series of financial roles, ultimately becoming the company's controller.

Reed earned

a Bachelor of Arts in government from California State University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law. She is a licensed attorney and certified public accountant in North Carolina. Reed is also a member of the Tenth Judicial District Bar, the North Carolina Bar Association and the American Institute of CPAs.

Jeremy Hay Biography

Hay joined FirstEnergy in 2005 as a Senior Generation Specialist and moved through several leadership positions including Manager, Substation Services; Manager, Transmission Portfolio Management; General Manager, Portfolio Development; and Director, Transmission and Substation Design before being named Acting Vice President, Construction Services and Design in 2023.

Hay earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and he is a licensed professional engineer in Pennsylvania. He is also a supporting member of the FE Ambassador Network and is a leader in his local Cub Scouts.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

Editor's Note: Professional photos of Gower, Reed and Hay are available for download on Flickr .

