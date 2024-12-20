Over Rs 500 Crore Saved In Formula-E Race, Says Telangana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said his saved more than Rs 500 crore by refusing to transfer further money for Formula-E car racing after the previous BRS government had transferred Rs 55 crore to a foreign company in alleged violation of rules.

The Chief Minister stated this in the State Assembly a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting Formula-E race in Hyderabad last year when BRS was in power.

On KTR releasing to media photographs of Revanth Reddy's meeting with Formula E Operations (FEO) cofounder Albert Longo, the Chief Minister said 3-4 days after he assumed office in December last year, FEO representatives met him.

“They told me that they had an agreement with KTR for Rs.600 crore and wanted the government to conduct the race again and release the remaining money. I refused to do so. Why should the government spend Rs 600 crore to conduct car race?” he asked and alleged that KTR had planned to loot the money in the name of Formula-E race.

The Chief Minister said he would talk much on the issue since the ACB was investigating the case and the High Court was hearing the matter.

He, however, said he would soon make public all the details relating to the matter in chronological order.

Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS for stalling the proceedings of Assembly to demand a debate on Formula-E race. He asked why the party never made this demand in the earlier sessions.

The Chief Minister alleged that BRS created ruckus in the House and disrupted the proceedings to stop debate on new revenue legislation as its leaders were afraid that the debate would expose their scam in the name of Dharani portal.

He also made it clear that he was ready for a debate on the Formula-E race issue anywhere and any time.

Revanth Reddy said the BRS transferred money for Formula-E race from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and sold out Outer Ring Road but was creating a nuisance when the government initiated action.

Taking strong exception to the behaviour of BRS members in Assembly, the Chief Minister said this would not be tolerated.

He alleged that the BRS members insulted Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. He urged the Speaker to crack the whip on those behaving rudely in the House.

The ACB on Thursday registered a case against KTR for alleged misuse of government funds in conducting Formula-E race.

The case relates to the alleged unauthorised transfer of Rs 55 crore from HMDA to FEO without proper approvals.

The FIR was registered under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

On a quash petition filed by KTR, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed ACB not to arrest him till December 30.

However, the court allowed the ACB to continue its investigation in the case.