The Pickled Beet Celebrates Two Years With A Dedicated Celiac- Safe Gluten Free Kitchen

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet , South Florida's most trusted gourmet chef and services company, celebrates two years with a dedicated Celiac-safe gluten free kitchen. The company is proud to continue its mission to help people heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious meals that are customized to all needs in their Celiac-safe kitchen.

Two years ago, Chef Elizabeth Willard , Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet, wanted to help her clients who were Celiac or had a gluten intolerance. Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten. When someone with celiac disease eats gluten, even a very small amount, their immune system mistakenly attacks the small intestine, damaging the villi that absorb nutrients from food causing pain, discomfort, and malabsorption. Following a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet is the only effective treatment for celiac disease. Many people also have gluten and/or wheat sensitivities and experience digestive issues such as bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain after eating gluten.

“I wanted to cater to all of our clients and decided to create a dedicated gluten free kitchen,” says Chef Elizabeth.“The main food preparation area is a gluten free zone. For clients who are not gluten free, we have a separate room where we store ingredients that contain gluten. It's important to us that we keep our most food sensitive clients safe.”

The Pickled Beets's masterful fine-dining chefs carefully source the best organic, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, then plan unique, personalized menus for every client, every week. Clients with Celiac and gluten intolerances can rest assured that their meals are prepared safely and held to the highest standards in Miami .

“I am still terrified of eating out as restaurant staff are not well trained,” said Cecilia, a Pickled Beet client.“Cross contamination is a big fear as sharing the same kitchen demands a lot of expertise and care. The entire Picked Beet team has great knowledge of celiac disease and gluten-free products. I was skeptical in the beginning but had no symptoms and even had a blood test after a year of meals. They really are gluten free, and yummy.”

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what's most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother's home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.

Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

