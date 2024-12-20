Injury Toll In Morning Shelling Of Kherson Rises To 11
12/20/2024 10:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in the morning Russian artillery shelling of Kherson has risen to 11.
That is according to Roman Mrochk , Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, as reported by Ukrinform.
“The number of injured in the morning enemy shelling of Kherson has increased to 11,” Mrochko reported.
Among the newly reported cases, a 49-year-old woman from the city's Central District sought medical attention. Preliminary reports indicate she sustained a mine-blast injury.
Read also: militants shelled Bilozerka
in Kherson region
- two wounded
Further examinations are underway.
Earlier reports indicated 10 people were injured in the massive morning artillery attack on Kherson.
