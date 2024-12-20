Two Dreaded Maoists With Rs 8 Lakh Bounty Surrender In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Dec 20 (IANS) Two dreaded Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on their heads, laid down arms before the Gadchiroli Police, an official said here on Friday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Ramsu Durgu Poyam a.k.a. Narsing, 55, of Maharashtra; and Ramesh Shamu Kunjam a.k.a. Govind, 25, of Chhattisgarh.

Poyam has been an active rebel for over 30 years, while Kunjam became an outlaw five years ago, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Neelotpal.

Top police officials like Ankit Goyal, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Sujit Kumar and Neelotpal were present along with their teams at the surrender event.

Poyam was an Area Committee Member while Kunjam served as a Dalam Member and both were involved in several heinous crimes including murders, encounters with security forces, dacoities, etc. against the state, police said.

As per police records, Poyam was wanted for five murders, six encounters and one dacoity, and Kunjam was involved in multiple violent and criminal activities with others.

Starting his career as an outlaw some 32 years ago, Poyam became a Member of Tipagad Dalam in 1992 and later joined Kakur Dalam where he undertook various duties including security for the rebels at training camps, and also worked as trainer in 2001-2002.

He progressed in the ranks till becoming an ACM in Kutul and Nelnar dalams till he decided to quit a life of violence today.

Kunjam was attracted to the Maoist movement which he joined as a Militia, then became a member of Chetna Natya Manch and finally became a Member of Kutul Dalam in 2021 where he served till his surrender on Friday.

In view of their heinous activities, the Maharashtra government had announced rewards of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 2 lakhs for Poyam and Kunjam, respectively.

Post-surrender, they shall be entitled to all rehabilitation benefits of the Centre and the state governments of Rs 4,50,000 each, said Neelotpal.

In 2024 alone, 20 most wanted Maoists have surrendered, taking the total 'ghar wapasi' of 680 militants to social mainstream since 2005, when the government's policy was implemented.