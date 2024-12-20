WOW!'S All-Fiber Internet Services Now Available To Customers In Brighton, Michigan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its all-fiber services are now available in Brighton, a town in Livingston County, Michigan. This is the first of several communities in Central Michigan to have access to WOW!, with plans to add 80,000 homes to its footprint in Michigan in the near future as part of its ongoing Greenfield expansion initiative.



With full access to WOW!'s reliable, all-fiber network, residents and businesses in Brighton can sign up for the company's top of the line broadband services, with straightforward, all-in pricing, the necessary WiFi equipment to get started, as well as no annual contracts and no data caps at one easy-to-understand price.

"WOW! has had a strong presence in central and southeast Michigan for many years now and we are thrilled to bring our fiber technology services to even more customers in the Great Lake State with our latest launch," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We pride ourselves on exceptional product offerings and outstanding customer service and can't wait for our new community members in Brighton to fully benefit from a wide-range of services and budget-friendly options."

WOW!'s broad suite of offerings also includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach , comprehensive

business solutions, and residential bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

Construction is currently underway in additional Livingston, Genesee and Oakland County communities, including Milford, Commerce Township, Wixom and Hartland.



For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

