UK Imposes Sanctions On Georgian Interior Minister
12/20/2024 8:09:00 AM
The UK has imposed sanctions on Georgian Interior Minister
Vakhtang Gomelauri, along with Sulkhan Tamazashvili, head of the
Georgian Police Department, and Zviad Kharazishvili, director of
the Special Tasks Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,
The sanctions are reportedly linked to the "brutal attacks on
journalists and peaceful demonstrators in Georgia." UK Foreign
Secretary David Lammy emphasized that these measures reflect the
UK's support for the Georgian people and its commitment to holding
perpetrators accountable.
On December 16, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and
Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, confirmed that the EU is preparing
sanctions against Georgia, including the possibility of
restrictions on the visa-free regime. However, the EU is still in
discussions, with no consensus reached on the sanctions list.
Protests have erupted in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities since
November 28, following the government's announcement that it was
suspending negotiations on the country's EU accession until 2028.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the decision
was a response to the actions of European politicians using grants
and loans as leverage.
