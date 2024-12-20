UK Imposes Sanctions On Georgian Interior Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK has imposed sanctions on Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, along with Sulkhan Tamazashvili, head of the Georgian Department, and Zviad Kharazishvili, director of the Special Tasks Department of the of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

The sanctions are reportedly linked to the "brutal on journalists and peaceful demonstrators in Georgia." UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized that these measures reflect the UK's support for the Georgian people and its commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

On December 16, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, confirmed that the EU is preparing sanctions against Georgia, including the possibility of restrictions on the visa-free regime. However, the EU is still in discussions, with no consensus reached on the sanctions list.

Protests have erupted in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities since November 28, following the government's announcement that it was suspending negotiations on the country's EU accession until 2028. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the decision was a response to the actions of European politicians using grants and loans as leverage.