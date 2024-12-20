Bexback Breaks The Rules: No KYC, 100X Leverage And 100% Deposit Bonus For New Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a where restrictions and complicated processes often hinder traders, BexBack Exchange emerges as a revolutionary force, redefining futures trading. With its groundbreaking features- No KYC requirements , 100x leverage , and a 100% deposit bonus for new users -BexBack makes crypto trading faster, simpler, and more accessible than ever.

No KYC: Trade Privately and Securely

One of the most significant hurdles for traders today is the lengthy and invasive KYC (Know Your Customer) process. BexBack challenges this norm by offering a completely KYC-free trading experience .

This means:



Traders can register and begin trading in minutes without submitting identity verification documents.

Enhanced privacy and accessibility , making BexBack a global platform for users who prioritize anonymity. A return to the original ethos of cryptocurrency , where financial freedom and privacy are paramount.



100x Leverage: Maximize Your Trading Potential

BexBack offers traders the ability to amplify their positions with 100x leverage , providing unparalleled opportunities to maximize returns with minimal initial capital.

How It Works:



Example: With Bitcoin trading at $90,000, a trader using 100x leverage can open a position worth 100 BTC by investing just 1 BTC as collateral.

If Bitcoin's price increases by just 5%, the trader's return is magnified to 500% , far exceeding the gains of traditional spot trading. Leverage also allows traders to profit in both rising and falling markets , making it a versatile tool for all market conditions.



While leverage magnifies profits, BexBack also emphasizes risk management by providing tools like stop-loss orders to protect traders from potential liquidation risks.

100% Deposit Bonus: Double Your Trading Capital







To further empower its users, BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus on initial deposits. This bonus doubles traders' available capital, giving them the flexibility to open larger positions or reduce liquidation risks during volatile market conditions.

Key Details:



Deposit 1 BTC, and your trading account is credited with 2 BTC.

While the bonus cannot be withdrawn directly, profits earned using the bonus can be fully withdrawn. This feature is especially valuable for traders seeking to capitalize on short-term market movements or high-volatility opportunities.



A Platform for Everyone: Beginners and Experts

BexBack is designed to cater to traders of all experience levels, offering features that ensure both ease of use and advanced functionality:



For Beginners:



Access a Demo Account with 10 BTC in virtual funds to practice trading strategies in a risk-free environment.

Learn the basics of leverage and futures trading before entering the live market.

For Experienced Traders:



Benefit from zero slippage and zero spreads , ensuring precise trade execution even during high market volatility. Trade major cryptocurrency pairs like BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP with high leverage and low latency.

Trade Anytime, Anywhere







BexBack understands the need for flexibility in today's fast-paced market, offering seamless access through multiple platforms:



Mobile Apps: Intuitive apps for Android and iOS, allowing traders to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go. Web Platform: Advanced charting tools powered by TradingView to help traders analyze the market and make informed decisions.

Why Choose BexBack?







Start trading immediately without the hassle of lengthy verifications.Amplify your trading positions with minimal capital.Double your funds instantly, giving you a competitive edge.Ideal for beginners to practice and refine their trading skills risk-free.Serving over 100,000 users across the US, Europe, and Asia.Dedicated assistance to resolve queries anytime, anywhere.

About BexBack

Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Singapore, Japan, the US, and Europe, BexBack Exchange is a licensed cryptocurrency derivatives platform under the US MSB (Money Services Business) . Trusted by a growing global user base, BexBack delivers a fast, secure, and transparent trading experience, redefining how cryptocurrency futures are traded.

A Call to Action: Experience the Future of Trading

Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the crypto world, BexBack provides all the tools you need to succeed in a dynamic market. With no barriers , unmatched leverage , and generous bonuses , the platform empowers traders to seize opportunities and maximize their profits.

Sign up today at BexBack and claim your 100% deposit bonus . Trade smarter, faster, and without limitations!

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at