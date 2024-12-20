Kenzen-Do Karate: Empowering Minds And Bodies In Chevy Chase, MD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KenZen-Do Karate , located steps away from the Friendship Heights Metro, is proud to serve the Washington, DC, and Montgomery County communities with a unique approach to martial arts. Since its founding in 2018, KenZen-Do has transformed traditional karate training into an empowering experience that nurtures resilience, discipline, and mental clarity for students of all ages.



“At KenZen-Do, we believe karate is more than a physical practice-it's a path to personal growth and a balanced, healthy lifestyle,” said Moji“Mr. Ricky” Feizbakhsh, Founder of KenZen-Do Karate.“We're proud to create a space where challenges become opportunities for transformation and every student can discover their best self.”



What Makes KenZen-Do Unique?

KenZen-Do Karate goes beyond the traditional dojo experience by combining martial arts with wellness principles to help students achieve physical, mental, and emotional growth. Programs are tailored to every age and skill level, from children learning teamwork and self-discipline to seniors staying active and agile.



Key highlights of KenZen-Do Karate include:



- Holistic Approach: Focusing on physical strength, mental clarity, and emotional resilience.

- Skilled Instruction: Classes led by seasoned martial artists with a deep commitment to student growth.

- Welcoming Environment: A nurturing space for personal development, designed for all ages and abilities.

- Free Trial Classes: An opportunity to experience karate firsthand before committing.



Our Commitment to the Community

KenZen-Do Karate was founded in response to a need for martial arts training that teaches not just physical techniques but also life skills such as focus, perseverance, and compassion. Through partnerships with organizations like The Foxhall Foundation, the dojo has become a cornerstone of the Chevy Chase community, inspiring individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives.



“Our students don't just learn karate,” said Feizbakhsh.“They learn how to overcome challenges, build confidence, and live with integrity.”



About the Founder: Moji“Mr. Ricky” Feizbakhsh

Born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in the Washington, DC area, Moji“Mr. Ricky” Feizbakhsh has dedicated his life to martial arts. Training since age 8, he has mastered multiple disciplines and earned six black belts, winning over 150 martial arts tournaments along the way.



After a career in sales, Feizbakhsh returned to his true passion and established KenZen-Do Karate in 2018. His goal: to share the transformative power of martial arts and help students achieve their full potential.



Join Us Today

KenZen-Do Karate invites individuals and families across Washington, DC, and Montgomery County to experience karate as a path to wellness and self-discovery. Secure your free trial class today and take the first step toward achieving balance and resilience.



