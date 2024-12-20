Expand The Boundaries Of Technology And Service, Baijiayun's Duanxunbao Ushered In A Winter Refresh And Upgrade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, today announced it's "DuanXunBao"

has ushered in a winter refresh and upgrade recently.

Recently, Duanxunbao, a new-generation knowledge delivery tool under Baijiayun, has undergone meticulous refinement and a comprehensive upgrade, and has recently launched a series of innovative features. These features not only cover intelligent live streaming templates, quick chat scripts, virtual user assistance, optimization of live streaming field control, etc., but also completed important updates in private domain traffic operation, helping knowledge monetizers build a more efficient, interactive and personalized online learning environment.

In the latest version, Baijiayun has introduced the live streaming template messages and commonly used quick chat scripts feature. This innovation has greatly enhanced the interactivity of live streaming. The message templates can set the commonly used chat scripts during the start, in the middle, and before the end of the live stream into different templates. When it reaches the corresponding live stream start node, you only need to click the mouse lightly, and you can quickly select and send carefully designed messages from the preset templates. The launch of this feature has directly shortened the preparation time of teaching assistants, improved the coherence and professionalism of live stream content, and also significantly increased the audience's interaction frequency and purchase intention.

To further improve the user experience, DuanXunBao has carried out a comprehensive renovation of the UI interface on the teaching assistant's live streaming field control end. The renovated interface is more concise and clear, reducing the user's operation steps and enabling teaching assistants to complete various tasks more efficiently during the live streaming process.

Driven by the dual forces of the knowledge economy and the digital transformation wave, China's knowledge monetization market has ushered in a golden age of in-depth cultivation. The increasing pursuit of the quality of knowledge content and the growing personalized learning needs of users are driving knowledge delivery platforms to continuously explore and innovate and expand the boundaries of technology and service. As a leader in this field, Baijiayun will continue to improve its own knowledge dissemination system and technical service capabilities in the future to meet the diverse needs of a large number of knowledge monetizers and learners.

