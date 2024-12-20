Shelling Of Kherson: Injury Toll Rises To Ten

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of due to the massive morning artillery shelling of Kherson has increased to four more individuals, bringing the total number of injured in the city to ten.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA), on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"Another person was injured due to today's strikes on the city by Russian terrorists. This is the tenth injured person in Kherson this morning," Mrochko stated.

According to him, in the city's Korabel district, a 73-year-old man suffered a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head trauma. Medical assistance was provided on-site.

Earlier, the Chief of the CMA reported that three victims of the morning shelling had sought medical help. These included two women, aged 57 and 69, and a 42-year-old man, all of whom sustained blast injuries, abrasions, wounds, and shrapnel injuries.

to

Mrochko added that a city hospital building was damaged during the Russian attack.

Currently, 85 windows have been reported shattered due to the strikes. No further injuries have been reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, a man was killed during the artillery shelling of Kherson in the morning by Russian forces. Earlier reports mentioned six injured individuals.