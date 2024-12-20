Date
12/20/2024 4:30:49 AM
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2025
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S plans to publish its
Annual Report for 2024 on 6 February 2025 Interim Report for the 1st quarter on 8 May 2025 Interim Report for the 2nd quarter on 7 August 2025 Interim Report for the 3rd quarter on 6 November 2025
The Annual General Meeting is expected to be held on Tuesday 18 March 2025.
Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received by the Company no later than 3 February 2025.
Copenhagen, 20 December 2024
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
