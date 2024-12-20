Literaryglobal Finishes A Banner Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LGBA Non-Fiction of the Year

LGBA Fiction Book of the Year

LGCBA Book of the Year

Announces the Winners of the 2024 Independent Author Awards, Literary Global Children's Awards, and Literary Global Book Awards

TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LiteraryGlobal is proud to conclude a remarkable year by unveiling to the world the winners of its highly regarded 2024 Independent Author Awards, Literary Global Children's Book Awards, and Literary Global Book Awards. These awards spotlight the best in independent, small press, and traditional publishing, celebrating exceptional talent across various genres.

The Literary Global Independent Author Awards, created by authors for authors, celebrates storytelling across diverse backgrounds and genres. More than recognition, the awards provide a platform for voices to connect with audiences worldwide, honoring the creativity and authenticity of independent literature. With categories highlighting excellence in style and substance, the awards recognize books from self-published authors, small presses, university presses, and independent publishers. This year's Winners and Finalists can be found at .

The Literary Global Children's Book Awards is a welcoming international competition for children's literature. Entering a single category makes your book eligible for both a category prize and the esteemed“Book of the Year” title, awarded to one exceptional work. With diverse categories, this competition ensures every book finds its perfect place. A full list of 2024 Winners and Finalists can be found by clicking the link .

2024 LGCBA Book of the Year:

Title: Ju-Ju-Junie in the Middle

Authors: June Le Masters Davison & Michelle M.T. Letcher

Publisher: June Le Masters Davison & Michelle M.T. Letcher

The Literary Global Book Awards is among the most inclusive international literary competitions, offering a wide array of categories and low entry fees while welcoming unpublished manuscripts, self-published works, micro presses, small presses, academic presses, and even the big five. By entering a single category, your book becomes eligible for a category prize and the prestigious“Book of the Year” title, awarded to one Fiction and one Non-Fiction winner. With a wide range of categories, this competition celebrates diverse voices and narratives. A full list of 2024 Winners and Finalists can be found by clicking the link .

2024 LGBA Fiction Book of the Year:

Title: Tangles

Author: Kay Smith-Blum

Publisher: Black Rose Writing

2024 LGBA Non-Fiction Book of the Year:

Title: Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899

Authors: Norman Jetmundsen & Karin Fecteau

Publisher: Shakerag Hollow Press

“These awards acknowledge authors who have shown remarkable skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft,” said the LG team.“Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements! While we celebrate the books that earned top honors this year, we also want to take the time to recognize the incredible work of every author who submitted their stories. The competition was fierce, and many outstanding books narrowly missed taking home the title. Each entry is a testament to the passion, perseverance, and talent within the literary community. As we look ahead to 2025, we're excited to see what the next year will bring. The growing number of submissions and the quality of storytelling continue to raise the bar, and we're confident that the future holds even more groundbreaking works. Whether it's a debut author making their mark or a seasoned writer delivering their best yet, we can't wait to honor more remarkable voices in the year to come.”

