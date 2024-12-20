End Of Year Talent Recruitment Trends In Myanmar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Myanmar's recruitment trends from top 10 industries in December 2024

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" co releases data trends on the hiring landscape in the country for December 2024.Myanmar showcases several notable trends on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on com. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted on Myanmar's leading job board:1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export3) FMCG4) Education/Training5) Food and Beverage/Catering6) Manufacturing7) Telecommunications8) Construction/Building/Architecture9) Logistics/Transport10) Retail/WholesaleHighlights on the top 10 job functions with the most job postings for December 2024. The most in-demand functions that are shaping the current job market and driving success for business needs are as follows:1) Sales, Business Development2) Finance, Accounting, Audit3) IT Hardware, Software4) Marketing, Media, Creative5) Engineering, Technical, HSE6) HR, Training and Recruitment7) Administrative8) Customer Service, Support9) Logistics, Warehousing, Port10) Education, Teaching, Childcare

