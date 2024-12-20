عربي


End Of Year Talent Recruitment Trends In Myanmar


12/20/2024 2:46:09 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on com

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on com INDUSTRIES

2024 December - Monthly Hiring Insights on com JOB FUNCTION

Myanmar's recruitment trends from top 10 industries in December 2024

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- href="" rel="external nofollow" co releases data trends on the hiring landscape in the country for December 2024.

Myanmar showcases several notable trends on the top 10 industries with the most job postings on com. Here are the rankings in the order of most jobs posted on Myanmar's leading job board:

1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
3) FMCG
4) Education/Training
5) Food and Beverage/Catering
6) Manufacturing
7) Telecommunications
8) Construction/Building/Architecture
9) Logistics/Transport
10) Retail/Wholesale

Highlights on the top 10 job functions with the most job postings for December 2024. The most in-demand functions that are shaping the current job market and driving success for business needs are as follows:

1) Sales, Business Development
2) Finance, Accounting, Audit
3) IT Hardware, Software
4) Marketing, Media, Creative
5) Engineering, Technical, HSE
6) HR, Training and Recruitment
7) Administrative
8) Customer Service, Support
9) Logistics, Warehousing, Port
10) Education, Teaching, Childcare

Sean Hope
Myanmar One Online Company Limited
email us here
MENAFN20122024003118003196ID1109015255


EIN Presswire

