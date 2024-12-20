PM Leads Romania Presidential Vote First Round

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pro-European Social Democrat Prime Marcel Ciolacu was leading in Sunday's first round of Romania's presidential election, according to two exit released soon after the end of voting.

Ciolacu scored 25% of the vote while the centre-right former journalist turned small-town mayor Elena Lasconi was on 18%, according to the polls. Two far-right candidates scored 15% and 16% .

Voting finished at 9pm.

In the absence of an outright winner in the first round - scoring more than 50% - the top two candidates go through to a second-round run-off on December 8.

Romanians voted on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election amid a surge in inflation and fears over the war in neighbouring Ukraine that could favour far-right leader George Simion.

The vote kicks off two weeks of elections in the poor Nato member country, including a parliamentary vote and a December 8 presidential run-off.

Social democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is leading a field of 13 contenders in the race to take over from President Klaus Iohannis in the largely ceremonial post. Ciolacu has about 25% support in opinion polls, followed by AUR leader Simion on 15% to 19% .

Ciolacu, whose Social Democratic Party (PSD) has shaped the country's politics for more than three decades, promised stability and a“decent” standard of living as he voted on Sunday.

Simion, 38, has seen his popularity surge by tapping into voter anger over record inflation - 10% last year and 5.5% predicted for 2024 - while promising more affordable housing.

Looking for a new election breakthrough for European far-right parties, he warned of possible“fraud” and“foreign interference” when voting. But he added:“I am happy that we are giving Romanians hope and the prospect of a better future.”

Simion is targeting people like Rodica, a 69-year-old who was among the first to vote in Bucharest's chilly sunshine. The pensioner, who would not give a family name, was afraid of the Ukraine war and wanted“better living conditions and peace”.

Andrea Irimie, a 29-year-old teacher, was also concerned about Ukraine and said she wanted“change”.

The stakes are high for Romania, which has a 650-kilometre border with Ukraine and has become more important since Russia invaded its neighbour in 2022.

The Black Sea nation now plays a“vital strategic role” for Nato - as it is a base for more than 5,000 soldiers - and the transit of Ukrainian grain, the New Strategy Center think tank said.

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has further“complicated” Romania's choice, political analyst Cristian Pirvulescu told AFP.

Known for his fiery speeches, Simion is a Trump fan who sometimes dons a red cap in appreciation of his idol.

Simion opposes sending military aid to Ukraine, wants a“more patriotic Romania” and frequently lashes out against what he calls the“greedy corrupt bubble” running the European Union.

Having campaigned hard to win over Romania's large diaspora working abroad, he said the country has only had“minions and cowards as leaders”.

Analyst Pirvulescu predicted that if Simion reaches the second round his AUR party would get a boost in the December parliamentary election.

“Romanian democracy is in danger for the first time since the fall of communism in 1989,” he added.

”I'm really afraid we'll end up with Simion in the second round,” 36-year-old IT worker Oana Diaconu told AFP, expressing concern about the far-right leader's unpredictable nature and attacks on the European Union.

The campaign has been marked by controversy and personal attacks, with Simion facing accusations of meeting with Russian spies - a claim he has denied.

Ciolacu has been criticised for his use of private jets.

Polling in third place is former journalist Elena Lasconi, who became mayor of the small town of Campulung and head of a centre-right opposition party, who some tip as a potential surprise package.

Lasconi said she wanted a future“where no one has to pack their suitcases and leave” the country and for“institutions that work”.

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109015182