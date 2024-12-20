Jolani: Syria Won't Be Like Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of Syria, recently stated in an interview that he believes in women's freedom and education and will not let Syria become like Afghanistan.

In his interview with BBC World Service on Wednesday, December 18, Jolani emphasized that Syria differs from Afghanistan, where women's education is heavily restricted. He clarified that he does not intend to impose similar bans in Syria.

Jolani highlighted that Afghanistan has a“tribal” structure, while Syria is characterized by diverse and pluralistic mindsets. Indirectly referencing Afghanistan's ban on girls' education, he reiterated,“I believe in women's education.”

Reports indicate that almost all schools and universities in Syria, which had been closed for about two weeks, have reopened for both boys and girls.

Interestingly, many officials of Taliban in Afghanistan celebrated the victory of Jolani-led rebels in Syria, with Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry extending congratulations to the Syrian rebels for their success.

So far, the Taliban officials have not responded to Jolani's remarks about Afghanistan being a“tribal” and backward society.

According to Arab media reports, Jolani has become a hero and statesman in Syria. After forming a provisional government, he declared that no one has the right to restrict personal freedoms.

He explicitly banned interference in women's attire or the imposition of any dress codes, emphasizing that personal freedom is guaranteed for all. He stressed that respecting individual rights is the foundation of building a civilized nation.

The restrictions imposed by the Taliban on Afghan women, including the ban on education beyond the sixth grade, employment, and recently even access to medical institutions, have drawn widespread criticism. Both national and international organizations have condemned these measures as violations of basic human rights.

Such policies not only deprive women of their fundamental rights but also hinder Afghanistan's progress as a nation. Global leaders and human rights groups have urged the Taliban to reverse these decisions, emphasizing that empowering women through education and work is essential for sustainable development and peace.

