Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Almost 400 Times In Past Day
Date
12/20/2024 1:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers launched 399 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
“The enemy launched four air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Piatykhatky. A total of 240 UAVs of various modifications targeted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. Furthermore, five attacks involving multiple rocket launchers were directed at Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novodarivka. A total of 150 artillery attacks were recorded in the areas of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka,” he wrote.
Vehicles on fire in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv
due to fall of missile debris
There were 14 reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109015032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.