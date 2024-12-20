عربي


Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region Almost 400 Times In Past Day

12/20/2024 1:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers launched 399 attacks on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.


“The enemy launched four air strikes on Stepnohirsk and Piatykhatky. A total of 240 UAVs of various modifications targeted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. Furthermore, five attacks involving multiple rocket launchers were directed at Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novodarivka. A total of 150 artillery attacks were recorded in the areas of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske, and Novodarivka,” he wrote.

There were 14 reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

