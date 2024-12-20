Hepsor AS Financial Calendar 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated results as follows:

19 February 2025 Unaudited interim report for twelve months and Q4 2024 23 April 2025 Audited annual report for 2024 30 April 2025 Unaudited interim report for Q1 2025 30 July 2025 Unaudited interim report for six months and Q2 2025 29 October 2025 Unaudited interim report for nine months and Q3 2025









