(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

was featured in a recent article that discussed the transformation of a nearly 150-year old Japanese firm into the country's hottest stock amid burgeoning growth in the AI sector.“The current boom in AI has turned a previously little-known Japanese company into a star on the stock market. Fujikura, which has been in existence for the past 139 years, has shot to fame because of its longstanding excellence in making cables for data centers. Since the beginning of this year, the shares of this company have seen a whopping 400% rise in value,” the article reads.

The publication goes on to describe how others fueling the industry are set to benefit.“Companies like

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

that extract minerals such as gold and copper, critical for establishing AI infrastructure, could also see their revenues grow significantly as the artificial intelligence industry continues to require more resources.”

To view the full article, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#aeebcac7dac1dceeefe7e0cbd9ddf9c7dccb80cdc1c3" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,