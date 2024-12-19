Ainewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Poised For Growth In Providing Critical Resources For AI Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)
was featured in a recent article that discussed the transformation of a nearly 150-year old Japanese firm into the country's hottest stock amid burgeoning growth in the AI sector.“The current boom in AI has turned a previously little-known Japanese company into a star on the stock market. Fujikura, which has been in existence for the past 139 years, has shot to fame because of its longstanding excellence in making cables for data centers. Since the beginning of this year, the shares of this company have seen a whopping 400% rise in value,” the article reads.
The publication goes on to describe how others fueling the industry are set to benefit."Companies like
McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)
that extract minerals such as gold and copper, critical for establishing AI infrastructure, could also see their revenues grow significantly as the artificial intelligence industry continues to require more resources.”
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, MUX's chairman and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1.
