Pentagon: There Are 2000 US Troops In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (KUNA) - The US Department of Defense announced Thursday that the number of American in Syria is approximately 2,000 not 900 as it has said before.

"There are approximately 2,000 US troops in Syria," Pentagon Spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a press briefing.

"As I understand, it and as it was explained to me, these additional forces are considered temporary rotational forces that deploy to meet shifting mission requirements, whereas the core 900 deployers are on longer term deployments."

Ryder affirmed that these forces, which augment the Defeat ISIS Mission, were there before the fall of the Assad regime.

"Well, right now there are no plans to cease the Defeat ISIS mission. I mean, again ISIS continues to maintain or to pose a significant threat. So right now no plans that I'm aware of to stop that mission," he said.

On the Israeli incursion into Syria, Ryder said that the US policy with respect to the Golan Heights hasn't changed.

"I don't have any comment on the announcement of people moving from inside Israel to the Golan Heights. What we've heard Israel say is that the deployment of its forces into that buffer zone is temporary, and we believe that the deployment ought to be temporary and that the 1974 disengagement agreement ought to be upheld," he said. (end)

