Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
12/19/2024 7:08:46 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT - Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a telephone call from his counterpart in the Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha.
KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship rescinded citizenship from 2,899 individuals.
ADEN - Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi lauded Kuwait's supportive stances and humanitarian and developmental aid for Yemeni people.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that almost all North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries are at war with Russia, while also reiterating Moscow's readiness for dialogue and compromise.
NEW YORK - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program is possible, explaining that this matter depends on Tehran's response. (end)
