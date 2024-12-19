Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a telephone call from his counterpart in the Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha.

KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship rescinded citizenship from 2,899 individuals.

ADEN - Member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Aidarous Al-Zubaidi lauded Kuwait's supportive stances and humanitarian and developmental aid for Yemeni people.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir stated that almost all North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries are at war with Russia, while also reiterating Moscow's readiness for dialogue and compromise.

NEW YORK - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the possibility of resuming negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program is possible, explaining that this matter depends on Tehran's response. (end)

